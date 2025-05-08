Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at $16,099,085.40. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 777,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

