AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

ASTS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.