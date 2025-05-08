Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

ARHS stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.