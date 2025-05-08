The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $104.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Shares of BMRN opened at $59.32 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,912 shares of company stock worth $202,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

