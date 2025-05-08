Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This represents a 30.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

