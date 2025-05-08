Analyzing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onestream and Tenet Fintech Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onestream $489.41 million 11.16 -$216.20 million N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.17 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.07

Analyst Ratings

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onestream.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onestream and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onestream 0 2 19 1 2.95 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Onestream currently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Onestream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Onestream is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Onestream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onestream and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onestream N/A N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group -741.89% -147.43% -81.32%

Summary

Onestream beats Tenet Fintech Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

