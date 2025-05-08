Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $18.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Dana stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in Dana by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,498,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

