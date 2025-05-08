Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $58.22

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.22.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

