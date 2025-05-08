Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $56.75

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 458,463 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

