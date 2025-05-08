Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $67.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ALGT opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $936.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $699.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,067,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,256,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,713,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $13,830,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after buying an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

