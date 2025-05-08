Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $808.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 868,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after buying an additional 67,338 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,742,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 840,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 557,249 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

