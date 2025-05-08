Truist Financial Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $177.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

NYSE EGP opened at $165.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 122.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

