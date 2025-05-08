CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE CTO opened at $17.80 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. Research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

