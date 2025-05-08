Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VIAV opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.