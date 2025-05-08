Morgan Stanley Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $13.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.