Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,978. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.