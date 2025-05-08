Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) versus Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Financial Review

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 21.92% 6.70% Root -1.56% -9.81% -1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Hamilton Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Root”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.38 billion 0.82 $258.73 million $3.64 5.29 Root $1.18 billion 1.81 -$147.40 million $1.71 81.92

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Insurance Group and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Root 0 6 2 1 2.44

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Root has a consensus price target of $112.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.57%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Root.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Root on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

