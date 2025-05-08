EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.40 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

EHang Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Shares of EH opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EHang has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

