Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.
PSTV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PSTV
Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Therapeutics
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.