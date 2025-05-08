Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

PSTV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

