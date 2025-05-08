Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $53.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSY. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

BSY opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 475,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,884,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

