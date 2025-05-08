Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $126.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Repligen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 153,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

