Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

INVH stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,313.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

