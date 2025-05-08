Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.52 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,876.94. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.