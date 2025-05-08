Onto Innovation’s (ONTO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $125.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.