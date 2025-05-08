Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Up 0.5 %
TAIT stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.37.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
