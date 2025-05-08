Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.5 %

TAIT stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

