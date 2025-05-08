StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

