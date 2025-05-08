Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $1.36 on Monday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,359,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

