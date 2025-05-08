Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI opened at $1.36 on Monday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.32.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
