Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 8th, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.