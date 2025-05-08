Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.