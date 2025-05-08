Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

