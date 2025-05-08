Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

