Contrasting Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -26.20% -7.51% -3.72% Viant Technology 0.47% -5.67% -3.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Viant Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $306.58 million 0.91 -$118.15 million ($1.15) -3.45 Viant Technology $289.24 million 2.86 -$3.44 million $0.12 109.38

This table compares Health Catalyst and Viant Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 3 7 0 2.70 Viant Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $8.05, indicating a potential upside of 102.66%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Health Catalyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

