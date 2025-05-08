Comparing Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Super League Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $768,000.00 159.54 -$43.50 million ($0.74) -1.84 Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.38 -$30.33 million ($2.59) -0.13

Super League Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 74.63%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 621.92%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -4,567.91% -102.87% -57.53% Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Super League Enterprise beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

