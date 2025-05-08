Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.