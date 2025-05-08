Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at DA Davidson

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $331.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.86 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

CAT stock opened at $320.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.28. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.