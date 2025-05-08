Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.