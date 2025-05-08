Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.54.

Block Stock Performance

XYZ opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $103,159.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $317,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,806,092. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Block by 18.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Block by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Block by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Block by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $3,917,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

