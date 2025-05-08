Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $15.63 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 140,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

