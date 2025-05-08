Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

AEIS opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

