Citigroup Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,959,685 shares of company stock valued at $267,364,123. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

