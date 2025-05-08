Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.09 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

