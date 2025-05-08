ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

ESSA stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

