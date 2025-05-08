Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

