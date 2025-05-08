Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.
Avinger Company Profile
