ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CLIR
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.