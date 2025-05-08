Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PW opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.53. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

