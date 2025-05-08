Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.17 on Monday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

