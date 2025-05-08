UBS Group Cuts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $80.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BROS opened at $59.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 173.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

