TD Securities Cuts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $74.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of BN opened at $55.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

