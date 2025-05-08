Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -147.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 49,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,975,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,866,000 after purchasing an additional 689,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

