Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,321,680 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

