AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVB opened at $207.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

